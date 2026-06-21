Primary drivers: Mega IPOs could boost interest in Indian markets

Two mega issues are due to hit the Indian primary market soon, with two market leaders filing their respective draft red herring prospectuses last week. Jio Platforms could raise about ₹37,700 crore, while the National Stock Exchange (NSE) might mop up around ₹30,000 crore, becoming the biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) thus far. Hyundai Motor India had raised ₹27,870 crore in 2024. While the offer bands are not known, both issues are expected to receive a positive response from investors. However, apart from size, there is little in common between the two; indeed, the underlying businesses are radically different. Investors will apply entirely different valuation criteria when judging the future prospects of the two businesses. The NSE is India’s premier exchange, generating over 90 per cent of cash equity trades by value and the bulk of the derivative volumes. India has the world’s largest derivatives market by contract volume and one of the world’s biggest equity markets. Indian households also have considerably lower exposure to the equity market. This will provide growth opportunities as penetration increases.