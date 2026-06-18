A new US Fed: Central bank aims to reform functioning as Marsh takes charge

Aside from the shifts, one of the biggest takeaways from the Fed statement and Mr Warsh’s first press conference as its chairman was the firm commitment to price stability and the 2 per cent inflation target. Mr Warsh has maintained that inflation is a choice, which he also repeated in the press conference on Wednesday. There were concerns among stakeholders that he might adopt a softer tone on this front in line with American President Donald Trump’s views. However, his remarks should allay such fears, at least for now. How Mr Trump reacts to the Fed’s positions in the coming months will be worth watching. In terms of outcome, a potential rate increase later this year could tighten global financial conditions. Some economists believe that inflationary pressures in the US are more deeply entrenched than can be explained by the rise in energy prices owing to the war in Iran. The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan have raised rates in recent days. Although global risk aversion might decline in the near term owing to the agreement between the US and Iran, potentially tighter financial conditions could adversely affect economies like India. Recent efforts, such as attracting foreign currency deposits, might help in the near term, but India needs to do more to attract both stable equity and debt flows.