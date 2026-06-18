A new US Fed: Central bank aims to reform functioning as Marsh takes charge

The Fed also released its economic projections, or the so-called dot plot, which includes projections by Federal Reserve Board members and Federal Reserve Bank presidents. It showed that nine of the 18 members expected the policy rate to go up by at least 25 basis points this year. Notably, Mr Warsh did not submit his projections. He has strong views on the practice as it is currently structured. In the post-policy press conference, Mr Warsh also announced the formation of five task forces to study the Fed’s communication, the composition of its balance sheet, the data sources it uses, productivity and jobs, and the inflation framework. It is now well known that Mr Warsh is of the opinion that Fed officials should communicate less. The level of communication from the Fed and other central banks increased over time, particularly since the global financial crisis, which has arguably helped reduce information asymmetry between policymakers and other stakeholders, including financial markets. However, in Mr Warsh’s view, policymakers can become prisoners of their own words. At a broader level, it is possible that the recommendations of the task forces and the manner in which they are implemented by the Fed could influence other central banks, with wider consequences.