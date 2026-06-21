Shifting composition: Dependence on services exports is increasing

Services exports expanded at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3 per cent over the last 12 years, far outpacing merchandise exports, which grew at 3.3 per cent. Software services remain the largest component, accounting for over 40 per cent of services exports. But as a 2024 research article by economists of the Reserve Bank of India showed, India’s comparative advantage extends beyond traditional information technology (IT) to a wider range of knowledge-intensive activities, including engineering; professional and management consulting; and legal, technical and research services. Importantly, the resilience of services exports has been driven largely by volumes rather than price effects, suggesting the rise reflects structural competitiveness rather than cyclical factors. Global capability centres (GCCs) are transforming research, design and innovation, with multinational corporations increasingly attracted by the country’s talent pool, competitive costs, and expanding digital infrastructure. Improvement in logistics and connectivity, together with rapidly expanding data-centre capacity and rising foreign investment in services, has strengthened this ecosystem. Unlike manufacturing, modern services depend less on imported inputs and are, to a lower degree, constrained by geography, allowing India to integrate deeply into global knowledge value chains. It has also made India’s external sector more resilient. India runs a large merchandise-trade deficit, which was above $300 billion in 2025-26, partly covered by a surplus in services trade.