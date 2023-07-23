The growing popularity of vegan foods

Plant-based high-protein foods appearing to be non-vegetarian in look and taste — commonly termed vegan foods — are gradually gaining popularity the world over. India, where a sizable section of the population is strictly vegetarian, or only an occasional meat eater, is no exception. Numerous food-manufacturing and -processing units, especially start-ups, have begun producing wholly plant-based products mimicking the shape, texture, and overall eating experience of conventional animal products like chicken nuggets, seekh kebabs, and sausages. This industry, though in its infancy at present, is expected to expand rapidly thanks to the huge domestic market and export potential. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has initiated a National Programme on Vegan Products to cater to overseas demand for these foods. A beginning has already been made in the export of India-made vegan products with the shipment of the first consignment of 5,000 kg of mini samosas, momos, spring rolls, nuggets, grilled patties, and some other stuff from Gujarat to the US in September last.

Optimism about this sector’s promising future is based largely on the growing awareness about the health and environmental benefits of vegan foods and the abundant availability of protein-rich agricultural products, such as pulses, soybean, and even some millets and cereals, which can serve as raw material for making these items. Jackfruit, available aplenty in India, is a good source of vegetarian ingredients to lend meat-like texture to plant-based meat substitutes. The popularity of vegan foods got considerable traction during the pandemic, thanks to the perception that these are good for building immunity against diseases. This has accelerated the growth of the “mock meats” industry.