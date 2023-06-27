Ambition and reality

One is the unwillingness of developed countries to lay out large sums of public money for climate finance. However, given the scale and importance of the climate crisis, they have been forced to acknowledge that some assistance is required by developing economies in this respect — both to support their energy transition, and thereby mitigate carbon emissions, and to minimise the impact of the crisis on their populations as they adapt to a changing climate. The solution that many of them have come up with is to repurpose existing pots of cash — for example, what they already give to support the lending of multilateral development institutions such as the World Bank. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also being called on to increase its support to indebted countries in the wake of twin debt and climate crises. One announcement that did emerge from the summit was that $100 billion worth of IMF special drawing rights would be made available to developing countries — cushion for their balance sheet, drawn in part from those of rich-country central banks that do not necessarily need them. Some of this money will have to be approved by a United States Congress that, under the Republican Party, is unusually detached from reality. But, overall, it is symptomatic of attempts to find short cuts by which existing money and resources can be detached to serve in other capacities as well.

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted what he called the “Summit for a New Global Financing Pact” last week. The summit’s agenda was greatly ambitious. It aimed to address an entire complex of different issues affecting developing economies in general: From debt sustainability to the financing of adaptation to climate change. It ended with some clear steps forward but without a conclusion commensurate to the scale of its ambition. This is hardly to be considered surprising, since some of the problems it aimed to address are intractable. What the summit did do is clarify, far more effectively than ever before, exactly what the obstructions are in addressing these problems.