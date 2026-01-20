Shifting global dynamics: Europe seeks new partners, India must act

This year’s edition of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, has been shaped by the pressure being placed on European nations by the United States (US) administration, especially over the possible annexation of Greenland. The US has again used tariffs as an instrument to seek to coerce and compel Europe into agreement with American priorities. The question is whether the Europeans are capable of a response, and, if so, what forms that response will take. The general assumption is that in both military and economic terms, Europe — the European Union (EU), associate nations like Norway and Switzerland, and the United Kingdom — are dependent on the US. While in military terms this is partially true, in economic terms the dependence is more limited. Specific industries — luxury goods in France, automotives in Germany, engineering in Sweden, and pharmaceuticals in Ireland — may see profits halve without the American market. For some of them, such as German carmakers, this may cause an existential threat because this comes at the same time as the transition to electric vehicles and increased Chinese competition. But the overall European manufacturing economy can survive without the US. Also, Europe has the ability to weaponise American services imports into the region as well as destabilise financial markets, using its holdings of US Treasuries.