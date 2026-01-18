Tiger Global tax ruling risks shaking foreign investor confidence

A retrospective reading of the law seriously affects the business environment. In the present case, for instance, the validity of the tax residency certificate has been questioned, which means revisiting a longstanding convention. Further, grandfathering provisions were also rejected by the Supreme Court on the grounds that while the shares were acquired in the prior period, the sale happened after the general anti-avoidance rules and provisions came into force. This again is debatable. It is also worth highlighting that in his concurring judgment, one of the judges penned an advisory on tax sovereignty and how India should enter into tax treaties with other countries. It must be noted in this regard that the executive, under the powers provided by the law, is best positioned to decide on the kind of agreement to have with any country at any given point in time. It is also best placed to determine the right balance between attracting investments and maximising tax revenue. However, agreements must be adhered to in both letter and spirit, and not be sacrificed for maximising short-term revenue.