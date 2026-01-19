Signs of recovery: IT sector's results promising, guidance lifts outlook

This implies that the business-services market for Indian IT companies is still subdued, but there’s a rebound in the banking and financial services space, and sustained momentum in infrastructure. Many Indian companies are strategically well placed to exploit the upmoves in infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software as a service (SaaS), given hyperscaler investment and the gen AI-drive. Most top- and second-tier Indian IT firms have excellent balance sheets with zero debt and free cash. They are looking to deploy some of those resources in acquisitions to fill gaps in skills and diversify geographic footprints. TCS took over ListEngage and Coastal Cloud in December 2025, adding to its Salesforce consulting capacity, strengthening its AI-led transformation capabilities, and expanding its mid-market presence in the United States. Wipro has acquired ER&D player Harman DTS, enhancing capabilities in device engineering, along with access to Samsung’s ecosystem and South Korea as a market. Downside risks obviously exist and this nascent recovery could be a flash in the pan. But after 30 months or so of sailing through difficult times, the mood in the industry appears to be positive. There has also been a hit owing to the adoption of the four labour Codes, but this is likely to be a one-time adjustment.