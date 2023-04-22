Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Apple's focus on India, same-sex marriage issue & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Apr 21 2023
Could Apple’s belated focus on India, as a market and as a manufacturing base, become in the fullness of time as significant an event as the entry of Suzuki (Maruti) into the Indian car market exactly 40 years ago? The answer has to be “yes” and “no”, though the differences in the two cases outweigh the similarities, notes T N Ninan. Read here
Same-sex marriages would entail a review of gender-asymmetric anomalies in Indian law, and eventually pave the way for a more equitable social environment, writes Devangshu Datta.  Read here
 
Radhika Oberoi talks about Salman Rushdie’s latest novel Victory City.  Read here
“For a developed India, the government system should support the aspirations of common people.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Apr 22 2023

