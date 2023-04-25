Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Laboured movements, opening up space, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laboured movements, opening up space, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Karnataka and now Tamil Nadu’s move to allow the introduction of 12-hour shifts may be understandable from an investment perspective. India, with its relatively low labour productivity and high transaction costs, has to compete with destinations such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand for global investment dollars. But questions of sustained efficiency and ethics must also be considered in allowing such practices, the top edit argues. Read it here
In other views:
 
Nitin Desai points out that the next step for the IT services industry against the headwinds of global slowdown is to innovate more and integrate better into the needs of the national economy. Read it here
 
The second edit explains how the Space Policy 2023 will increase private participation. Read it here
 
Indrajit Gupta outlines the rules for building a personal brand on social media. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
I want BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero with the media’s support and lies.”
 
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Topics :BS SpecialBS OpinionCurated Content

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

