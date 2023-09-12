Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Dollarisation of different kind, China meltdown & more

Best of BS Opinion: Dollarisation of different kind, China meltdown & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Why it is too early to write off China and how Argentina will get the dollars it needs – today’s reading

Akash Prakash: It is clear the Chinese economy is going through a major slowdown but it may not be a systemic collapse.

Amid de-dollarisation, Gurbachan Singh tells the story of dollarisation in Argentina.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor may be better understood as a geopolitical statement and from the point of view of next-generation trade, says the first edit. The second edit appreciates Trai’s recommendation on allowing private FM stations to move into news.

 
QUOTE
 
The graph of crime is high in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, but the BJP leaders are making an issue here (Rajasthan) as Assembly elections are coming up.
 
Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who was accused by some in his party of trying to bring down the Rajasthan government

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

