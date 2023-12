Best of BS Opinion: Three views of the future, the outcome of COP28 & more

The major central banks appear to be on different paths with regard to monetary policy. Last week, the US Fed announced a pivot, reversing a series of steep interest rate increases, causing markets to soar. The European Central Bank also kept rates on hold but its forward guidance was cautious. The Bank of England has, on the other hand, said its fight against inflation is not over. The broader global economy, therefore, is faced with three very different views of 2024. The deeper divide may be between investors and market participants convinced that policymakers are underestimating how swiftly inflation might ebb out of the economy – and that they are also underestimating the damage that prolonged high rates would do to growth potential. In other words, the downside risks to growth from central bank errors will now have to be factored into investment decisions, thewarns. Read it here