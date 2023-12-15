Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Security breach, climate-friendly power strategy, more

Best of BS Opinion: Security breach, climate-friendly power strategy, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya

Dec 15 2023 | 06:30 AM IST
Read all about the temper of the times -- climate change and the energy policy which comes in its train. And whether bigotry feeds off inequality  
 
Nitin Desai advocates India using nuclear power in its climate strategy.
 
An analytical approach is required to explain the sharp rise in inequality and the popularity of bigoted political platforms, says Rathin Roy
 
The first edit describes where things went wrong in the security lapse at the new Parliament building. The second edit says more FDI will serve the cause of India’s requirement of critical minerals.
 

QUOTE
 
The unique capacity for moral judgment and ethical decision-making is more than a complex collection of algorithms, and that capacity cannot be reduced to programming a machine.
 

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 06:30 AM IST

