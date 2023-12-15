Best of BS Opinion: Security breach, climate-friendly power strategy, more

Nitin Desai advocates India using nuclear power in its climate strategy.
An analytical approach is required to explain the sharp rise in inequality and the popularity of bigoted political platforms, says Rathin Roy
The first edit describes where things went wrong in the security lapse at the new Parliament building. The second edit says more FDI will serve the cause of India’s requirement of critical minerals.
QUOTE
The unique capacity for moral judgment and ethical decision-making is more than a complex collection of algorithms, and that capacity cannot be reduced to programming a machine.