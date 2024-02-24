Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Byju's spectacular meltdown, Putin already lost & more

Best of BS Opinion: Byju's spectacular meltdown, Putin already lost & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Kanika Datta

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The crisis at Byju’s is not an unusual development for the tech sector, where failure and fraud are endemic. The bigger issue is the social implications of Byju’s failure. India has an under-educated population struggling for access to better education.  Byju’s positioned itself as the solution to a huge, unmet need. So the collapse of Byju’s valuation and the impact on edtech funding pulls down the ‘valuation’ of the demographic dividend, Devangshu Datta argues. Read it here

In other views:

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


R Gopalakrishnan explains why behavioural aberrations beyond the boundaries of business sanity and neeyat must engage the attention of boards. Read it here

Atanu Biswas assesses the efficacy and entertainment value of ‘bazball’ in Test cricket. Read it here

Rajan Menon explains why Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine strategy will be a lose-lose proposition for him in the long run. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘What’s happened today with Russia essentially is that a lot of doors have been shut to Russia and the West'
 
Foreign minister S Jaishankar

Also Read

IND vs ENG Tests 2024: Decoding England's relative success with Bazball

Why and how Collins Dictionary chose 'AI' as the word of the year for 2023

Byju Raveendran says company's $200 million rights issue fully subscribed

Byju's controversies: The troubles hurting India's biggest edtech company

Byju's names Jiny Thattil as Chief Technology Officer, replacing Anil Goel

Best of BS Opinion: The Nato conundrum, recalibrating spend, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Rethink trade, govt's procurement power & more

Best of BS Opinion: Global threats, federalism for development & more

Best of BS Opinion: Encouraging signals, more effort needed & more

Best of BS Opinion: Trump at odds with Nato, flavourful controversies, more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated ContentByju'sBazballRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story