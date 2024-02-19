Best of BS Opinion: Encouraging signals, more effort needed & more

The results of over 3,000 listed companies of the third quarter of FY24 suggest that consumption is still below par but there are a few signs of recovery and a return of corporate investments. The top edit assesses the broad trends for the economy. Read it here
In other views:
The second edit urges the government to expend more effort on achieving India sustainable development goals; not a single goal is on track to be achieved by 2030. Read it here
Ajay Shah says the present arrangement of financial economic policy needs to change to unleash the fintech revolution in India. Read it here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay highlights the new challenges in banking – raising deposits and keeping credit cost low. Read it here
Surinder Sud argues that India can achieve self-sufficiency in oilseed production by making production economically rewarding through well-judged pricing and external trade policies. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY‘They try to scare us so much that it is not possible to live’