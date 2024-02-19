Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Encouraging signals, more effort needed & more

Best of BS Opinion: Encouraging signals, more effort needed & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta

Feb 19 2024
The results of over 3,000 listed companies of the third quarter of FY24 suggest that consumption is still below par but there are a few signs of recovery and a return of corporate investments. The top edit assesses the broad trends for the economy. Read it here

In other views:

The second edit urges the government to expend more effort on achieving India sustainable development goals; not a single goal is on track to be achieved by 2030. Read it here

Ajay Shah says the present arrangement of financial economic policy needs to change to unleash the fintech revolution in India. Read it here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay highlights the new challenges in banking – raising deposits and keeping credit cost low. Read it here

Surinder Sud argues that India can achieve self-sufficiency in oilseed production by making production economically rewarding through well-judged pricing and external trade policies. Read it here

 
First Published: Feb 19 2024

