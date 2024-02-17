Best of BS Opinion: Trump at odds with Nato, flavourful controversies, more

Politics Indian and American, food fights, and virtual advertising – read for the weekend
Paul Krugman talks of uniquely “Trumpian” errors -- the behaviour of a man who does “not like to accept reality”.
Aditi Phadnis talks of a possible revival of the fortunes of the Shiromani Akali Dal.
Bitasta Basu speaks of culinary controversies in India and the need to avoid them
Sandeep Goyal tells you about the impact of virtual influencers, to whom traditional advertising has still not woken up
QUOTESome of our colleagues deviated from this path (of ideology). Some took away the party, some took away the symbol. I never worry about all this. Some people chose to go on a different path by forsaking ideology but people did not appreciate this move,
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar