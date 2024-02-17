Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Trump at odds with Nato, flavourful controversies, more

Best of BS Opinion: Trump at odds with Nato, flavourful controversies, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Politics Indian and American, food fights, and virtual advertising – read for the weekend

Paul Krugman talks of uniquely “Trumpian” errors -- the behaviour of a man who does “not like to accept reality”.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Aditi Phadnis talks of a possible revival of the fortunes of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Bitasta Basu speaks of culinary controversies in India and the need to avoid them

Sandeep Goyal tells you about the impact of virtual influencers, to whom traditional advertising has still not woken up


QUOTE
 
Some of our colleagues deviated from this path (of ideology). Some took away the party, some took away the symbol. I never worry about all this. Some people chose to go on a different path by forsaking ideology but people did not appreciate this move,
 
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS Opinion: A vote for disclosure, unjustified demands & more

Best of BS Opinion: External exposure, Growth sans big bang reforms & more

Best of BS Opinion: China's geo-economic pivot, Reprieve in Qatar & more

Best of BS Opinion: The listing dilemma, Public money, public policy & more

Best of BS Opinion: 'India's most sincere bank', Army in control & more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story