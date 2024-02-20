Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Global threats, federalism for development & more

Best of BS Opinion: Global threats, federalism for development & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Last week, Japan and the United Kingdom (UK), two of the world’s largest economies, slipped into technical recession. Meanwhile, China is finding it difficult to return to its days of world-beating growth. At the same time, the global economy has faced multiple hits thanks to geopolitics. The Ukraine war shook up energy prices; US-China rivalry broke supply chains; now West Asia is once again unstable. For multiple countries, the fragile economic recovery after the pandemic is clearly being threatened by the failure to maintain global order, say the top edit. Read it here

In other views:

Nitin Desai makes the case for greater federalism as a vehicle for faster development. Read it here

Soumya Kanti Ghosh & Unnat P. Pandit show how changes in IP laws have resulted in India’s ranking in the innovation index going up. Read it here

The second edit says the Paytm and Byju’s crises point to the need for boards at startups to be more accountable. Read it here


 
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Please don’t ask Ukraine when the war will end. Ask yourself why Putin is still able to wage this war’
 

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

