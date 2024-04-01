Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Firms in tough environment, quick settlement, more

Best of BS Opinion: Firms in tough environment, quick settlement, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 12:31 AM IST
The inaugural edition of Business Standard’s annual summit, Business Manthan, featured a host of prominent policymakers, including Union ministers, as well as business and thought leaders engaging in discussions to explore India's journey towards attaining developed country status by 2047.  The conclusion from these talks was that growing at a higher sustainable rate for an extended period will not be easy. India, therefore, will have to adopt the next generation of bold reforms to improve its chances, the top edit argues here.


In other views:

Ajay Shah outlines the challenges for corporate strategy thinkers in the era of the “third globalisation”. Read it here

Sunita Narain explains how Bengaluru’s water woes will become endemic to urban India. Read it here

The second edit says same day settlement across the BSE and National Stock Exchange will benefit retail investors. Read it here


First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 12:26 AM IST

