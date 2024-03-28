Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Small demographic window, India-UK trade deal & more

Best of BS Opinion: Small demographic window, India-UK trade deal & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Trade for prosperity and pandemic prevention for survival. Today’s reading

Ajay Srivastava dwells on the possible outcomes of the India-UK trade deal. It’s time the government shared details on past free-trade agreements, he says.

Mariana Mazzucato describes the shortcomings of the pandemic-prevention treaty and the ways in which it can be salvaged and improved upon.

The first edit says the small demographic window enables India to be a developed country. Education, upskilling, and investment are required for this. The second edit sees risks in high US government debt.


QUOTE
 
Artificial protection creating inefficiencies cannot be supported and we are conscious of that. And so there are calibrations being done in this policy … We do want to give some protection for some time. It is not permanent — ‘shut the door off’. We are not saying we will grow but we will take 50 years to grow
 
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

