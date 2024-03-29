Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Use of tech data, fuss over income inequality, more

Best of BS Opinion: Use of tech data, fuss over income inequality, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 6:15 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Value from data, and the unhealthy fuss over inequality. Today’s reading

Ajay Kumar talks of empowering people to monetise their data in a legal and regulatory framework.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Rama Bijapurkar: There is a gap between aspiration and opportunity. This gap needs to be tapped.

The first edit argues some of the standard prescriptions for employment may not work in coming years. The second edit says Europe’s Digital Markets Act could lead to innovation, benefiting consumers


QUOTE
 
We were doing reforms chupke chupke. The reason was (Narasimha) Rao, (Manmohan) Singh and people around them had not even convinced their own party (Congress). So it was not the Congress that did the reforms... In fact, the party got so upset with Rao that they actually voted him out.
 
 
 
Author Gurcharan Das

Also Read

Why this fuss about income inequality?

Cumulatively ravaging effects of inequality

India's income inequality at 100-year high; worse than colonial era: Study

Best of BS Opinion: Turnaround awaited, Geography of unequal growth & more

The geography of unequal growth

Best of BS Opinion: Small demographic window, India-UK trade deal & more

Best of BS Opinion: State of state budgets, the secondary sex & more

Best of BS Opinion: Equity markets not enough, political crossovers, more

Best of BS Opinion: Electoral bonds disclosure, NDA govt's policies, more

Best of BS Opinion: Political funding problem, India's big firms, more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS SpecialCurated ContentBS OpinionIncome inequalityBig Data

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story