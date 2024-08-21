Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Strengthening statistics, beyond the Hindenburg haze

Best of BS Opinion: Strengthening statistics, beyond the Hindenburg haze

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

us election
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Kanika Datta New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government has begun preparations for the 8th Economic Census, and is considering the 80th round of the National Sample Survey to cover health, domestic travel and tourism expenditure. A comprehensive survey of the services sector is anticipated to be conducted shortly, further expanding the scope of national data collection efforts. Despite this visible commitment to improving the statistical framework, these efforts will ultimately have limited impact if the and the bedrock of the entire statistical system, the decennial census, which was originally scheduled for 2021 is not carried out, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:  

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Shyam Saran assesses Indo-US relations against the possibility of a Kamala Harris presidency. Read it here

The second edit explains why civil conflict in Myanmar and Bangladesh threatens stability in north-east India. Read it here

M. S. Sahoo & Sumit Agrawal discuss ways to strengthen Sebi’s integrity beyond the haze of Hindenberg’s latest allegations. Read it here



QUOTE OF THE DAY

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Legal system reform, Crimes against women and more

Best of BS Opinion: Key question in Tamil Nadu, Brand deals for Olympians

Best of BS Opinion: Group taxation regime for infra, telemarketing calls

Best of BS Opinion: Revising consumption basket, Narrowing divide, more

Best of BS Opinion: The PSU disconnect, Rethinking Broadcast Bill, more

 
“It is well known that the members of the infamous National Advisory Council used to run a super-bureaucracy that controlled the Prime Minister’s Office’
 
Minister Jitendra Singh’s letter to UPSC chief cancelling lateral entry policy

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Best of BS Opinion: An open bureaucracy, leveraging agri-tech and more

Premium

The untold story of bank deposits

Premium

July inflation print did not cause any celebrations. Why it should have

Premium

Corporate governance: Should govt be market-friendly or business-friendly

Premium

Govt plans 'tech' tonic to boost India's agricultural productivity

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story