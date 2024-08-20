Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: An open bureaucracy, leveraging agri-tech and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

lateral entry
Premium
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The Union Public Service Commission's invitation for applications for 45 posts at the joint secretary and director/deputy secretary levels on a three-year contract, extendable to five years, shows the Union government’s continued commitment to the idea of lateral entry into the bureaucracy. The reasons for inducting lateral entrants are well known. As the economy grows in size and complexity, effective policy intervention will often need domain knowledge in different areas. However, for the government to truly benefit from this endeavour and for lateral entrants to succeed, the existing bureaucracy must cooperate with them, the top edit points out. Read it here

In other views:  

Nitin Desai argues that the government must not be business-friendly but market-friendly and have a neutral relationship with all corporations. Read it here 

Sonal Varma explains why she thinks inflation risks are overstated and policy recalibration is in order. Read it here

The second edit assesses two government agri-tech schemes that could help boost productivity. Read it here


QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘In the name of the movement, you may go home or go about with your boyfriend. If a patient dies because of your strike and public anger falls on you, we will not save you’
 
TMC MP Arup Chakraborty on the doctors’ protest
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

