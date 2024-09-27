Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Assessing state integration under GST, policy evolution

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Assessing state integration under GST
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
In the context of a recent speech by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, our lead editorial notes that although there have been instances of misjudgement, central banks worldwide have evolved substantially over the decades, having developed new tools in their efforts to maintain price and financial stability, which are critical for maximising output. This evolution must continue to address both “known unknowns” and “unknown unknowns.” Read here

Complaints by manufacturers of consumer electronic goods against the Centre’s latest draft guidelines setting minimum prices for recycling and processing electrical and electronic waste point to impractical over-regulation in an industry that urgently needs to transition from the informal to the organised sector, notes our second editorial. Read here

In other views

Despite expectations, state-level integration under GST shows only modest gains in the post-Covid period, writes economist Kavita Rao.  Read here

A lot of the workplace stress arises because we do not value good people and good work, writes Suveen Sinha. Read here 

 

Quote
 
“The constitutional courts cannot allow provisions like section 45(1)(ii) to become instruments in the hands of the ED to continue incarceration for a long time when there is no possibility of a trial of the scheduled offence and the PMLA offence concluding within a reasonable time.”
 
Supreme Court of India

Best of BS Opinion: Labour market signals, green businesses and more

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

