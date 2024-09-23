Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Have the FIIs lost their way, tech monopolies, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at "a maximum of two".
Representative Picture
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Expanding world of self-regulators in different segments. The direction the political discourse in the US is taking. And where foreign institutional investors are going.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The “vast universe” of fintech holds the key to the success of any self-regulatory organisation in this incredibly diverse space. The key to effective implementation is avoiding overlap.

Mihir S Sharma: It has been demonstrated that economic populism on this scale (in the US) is not a vote-winner. Inflation is far more damaging to a politician’s chances of re-election than anything else.

Why are foreign institutional investors selling? Debashis Basu gives us the answer. They are swimming against a rising tide.



We understand diversity, it’s in our blood and culture.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

