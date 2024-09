Best of BS Opinion: Losing proposition, time for pvt investment is now

A new study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India suggests that trading in derivatives is a losing proposition. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that a vibrant F&O market enables better price discovery, and participants can hedge more efficiently. In aggregate, traders help generate the volumes, which ensure high liquidity and low spreads. This is to the benefit of all traders, and especially useful for hedgers. However, retail traders would benefit from absorbing the lessons of this new study at an individual level. Read here