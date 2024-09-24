Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: A shift down south, Advantage India and more

Best of BS Opinion: A shift down south, Advantage India and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

According to Morgan Stanley, India crossed China to become the largest market in the emerging markets (EM) universe at the end of August. This is based on India's weight in the MSCI All Countries World IMI (investible large, mid and small cap) index.
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sri Lanka’s presidential election, which concluded over the weekend, broke many precedents and overturned decades of political custom in the island nation. Our lead editorial talks about how the country is likely to be run, and what it would mean for relations with India and China. Read here

The double gold win for India at the Budapest Chess Olympiad with 190-odd participating nations is a big achievement. The victories can be attributed to great team spirit, strong preparation, and, above all, to an amazing pipeline of talent, buttressed by experience, notes our second editorial. Read here

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In other views

We in India must aspire for global leadership in our chosen sectors. China’s achievement, especially in EVs and lithium batteries, is worth studying, writes Akash Prakash. Read here

Set up in the wake of the Satyam scandal, building NFRA’s institutional credibility is essential for restoring confidence in financial reporting, writes Amit Tandon. Read here

Quote

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Promoting caste equality, 'Chaotic' science and more

Best of BS Opinion: How to get FDI up 10 times, underutilised data, more

Best of BS Opinion: Tough days ahead for big tech, man of promise, more

Best of BS Opinion: A new drive, tyranny of the status quo in GST reform

Best of BS Opinion: Consumption basket, deposit growth concerns are valid

 
“While a positive outcome would have no doubt eased the liability and enabled faster deleveraging… The curative petition outcome does not create any impact or modification on cash flows, as already considered in our business plans.”
 
Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Have the FIIs lost their way, tech monopolies, more

Best of BS Opinion: Natural intelligence trumps AI, costly drugs? Try DIY

Best of BS Opinion: A checks and balances challenge, lagging behind, more

Best of BS Opinion: Wrong turn inwards, digging up due process, more

Best of BS Opinion: Challenges for a transitioning power and more

Topics :BS SpecialBS OpinionCurated Contentsri lanka

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story