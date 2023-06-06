Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: A long pause, India's quantitative tightening, and more

Best of BS Opinion: A long pause, India's quantitative tightening, and more

Kanika Datta
Best of BS Opinion: A long pause, India's quantitative tightening, and more

Jun 05 2023
With economic growth better than expected and a decline in the inflation rate, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged. In these circumstances, communication by the RBI will be important; it will need to make it clear to financial markets that another pause should not be interpreted as increasing the possibility of a rate cut in the coming months, the top edit points out. Read it here
In other views:

The second edit questions the wisdom of appointing the CBI to probe the rail accident at Balasore. Read it here
Neelkanth Mishra seeks to explain the persistent gap between credit and deposit growth. Read it here

Prosenjit Datta mulls on the poor safety standards in the railways and roads and says lessons are rarely learnt from them. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Bank boards should appraise the performance of management objectively and ensure that they are held accountable for their actions’
 
M Rajeshwar Rao, RBI deputy governor 

Jun 06 2023

