Best of BS Opinion: Robust performance, Vande Bharat model, and more

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
India’s economic performance in 2022-23 has surprised the street. The numbers released by the National Statistical Office on Wednesday showed India’s gross domestic product expanded by 7.2 per cent in 2022-23, compared to the advance estimate of 7 per cent. Looking at data in detail, our lead editorial notes that growth in the second half of last fiscal year was just about 5.3 per cent as the base effect of the pandemic waned. The economy thus would have to grow at a much faster pace to attain 6.5 per cent growth in the current year as projected by the Reserve Bank of India. Read here
On Vande Bharat trains, Shyam Ponappa notes that this template of goal-directed collaborative achievement deserves extension and replication in infrastructure and governance. Read here
Nivedita Mookerji talks about multinational corporations sourcing from India. Read here

Quote
 
“In a short span of 10 years, India has gained positions in the world order with significant positive consequences for the macro and market outlook.”
 
Morgan Stanley

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

