Best of BS Opinion: Shadows on sweet spot, world that awaits us, and more

Quote
“The sweat and toil of our farmers plays a big role in the country's progress. Their relentless work is the backbone of our food security. It has been #9YearsEmpoweringAnnadatas and ensuring this sector scales new heights of growth.”
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for todayRajesh Kumar
Quote
“The sweat and toil of our farmers plays a big role in the country's progress. Their relentless work is the backbone of our food security. It has been #9YearsEmpoweringAnnadatas and ensuring this sector scales new heights of growth.”
First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 6:30 AM IST