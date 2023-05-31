Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Inefficient taxation, large business groups, and more

Rajesh Kumar
Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:55 PM IST
Gross foreign direct investment declined by over 16 per cent year-on-year in 2022-23. In this context, our lead editorial notes that, while an investment decision depends on a variety of macro and micro factors, the policy focus should always be on creating enabling conditions for businesses and investors. The angel tax and its extensions are unlikely to help in this context. Read here
In other views:
 
Breaking up large business groups would create more problems than it solves. Rather, policies to break down the business group format are far more likely to be effective, writes Simon Commander. Read here
Former defence secretary Ajay Kumar talks about the importance of recycling permanent magnets for rare earths. Read here

Quote
 
“Risks to inflation have moderated with downward corrections in global commodity and food prices and easing of the pass-through from high input cost pressures of last year.”
 
Reserve Bank of India Annual Report 2022-23

First Published: May 31 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

