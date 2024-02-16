Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: A vote for disclosure, unjustified demands & more

Best of BS Opinion: A vote for disclosure, unjustified demands & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Reforms and exports are the way forward

K P Krishnan says why India, in the wake of the Paytm crisis, needs a modern Banking Regulation Act and stresses the need for reform in banking

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Defence exports provide an excellent opportunity to embellish India’s growing stature, says Ajay Kumar

The first edit describes why the Supreme Court judgment on electoral bonds is an opportunity that cannot be lost. The second edit disapproves of the demand for giving legal backing to minimum support prices.


QUOTE
 
The electoral bonds scheme and the impugned provisions to the extent that they infringe upon the right to information of the voter by anonymising contribution through electoral bonds are violative of Article 19 (1)(a)
 
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS Opinion: External exposure, Growth sans big bang reforms & more

Best of BS Opinion: China's geo-economic pivot, Reprieve in Qatar & more

Best of BS Opinion: The listing dilemma, Public money, public policy & more

Best of BS Opinion: 'India's most sincere bank', Army in control & more

Best of BS Opinion: Avoiding middle-income trap, finding community & more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story