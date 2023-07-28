Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: An avoidable ban, China's regulatory redesign, and more

Best of BS Opinion: An avoidable ban, China's regulatory redesign, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Illustration by Binay Sinha

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
What next on financial regulation in India and the Mark-Musk story are what we have today

The knowledge for redesigning the financial regulatory structure in India is there, says K P Krishnan. What is needed is a community to put it into practice. Read here

Suveen Sinha: Why must Mark Zuckerburg and Elon Musk be so macho? Read here

The first edit argues against banning rice export because there is no shortage here. The second edit says bringing political parties within the RTI fold is not a good idea



QUOTE
 
Farmers and officials should know technology and farming, respectively
 
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

