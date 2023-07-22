Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The real India story, Japan's 'no bags' travel, & more

Best of BS Opinion: The real India story, Japan's 'no bags' travel, & more

Kanika Datta

Jul 22 2023
India is no longer the fastest growing economy nor a major beneficiary of the “China Plus One strategy”. The real success from a long-term perspective in its sharply improved macro-economic management – a general trend of lower inflation, an end to the dollar scarcity, a more stable rupee. What is needed is a rapid growth trajectory to match the East Asian economies. For that, says T N Ninan, we need introspection, not bluster.  Read it here

Sandeep Goyal describes Japan Airlines’ “Any wear, Anywhere” experiment to promote no-bags travel and optimize fuel consumption on its flights. Read it here

Aditi Phadnis assesses the complex political alignments in Andhra Pradesh. Read it here



QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘With their act of humiliating others and sexual assault, what were the perpetrators trying to achieve?’
 
Activist Irom Chanu Sharmila on the assault on Kuki women

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

