Best of BS Opinion: Reckoning in Manipur, Military needs officers & more

How to handle states’ capital expenditure and AI reaching the doorstep of company boards --- this is for today

A K Bhattacharya, to see to it funds for capital expenditure it gives states do not replace the latter's outlays for their own projects. Read here The Union finance ministry would do well, says

Amit Tandon: Can AI replace company boards? Listen to ChatGPT and see how it concludes. Read here

Edit 1 says state institutions in Manipur are floundering and that's not good for India's image. And Edit 2 is of the view that the government should fill vacant positions in the military without compromising on standards

QUOTE

(Rahul Gandhi’s) individual destiny is enmeshed in the destiny of his party, and the destiny of his party in turn is argued to be linked with the very destiny of India

Sugata Srinivasaraju, author of Strange Burdens: The Politics and Predicaments of Rahul Gandhi