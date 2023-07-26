Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Reckoning in Manipur, Military needs officers & more

Best of BS Opinion: Reckoning in Manipur, Military needs officers & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 6:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

How to handle states’ capital expenditure and AI reaching the doorstep of company boards --- this is for today

The Union finance ministry would do well, says A K Bhattacharya, to see to it funds for capital expenditure it gives states do not replace the latter’s outlays for their own projects. Read here

Amit Tandon: Can AI replace company boards? Listen to ChatGPT and see how it concludes. Read here

Edit 1 says state institutions in Manipur are floundering and that’s not good for India’s image. And Edit 2 is of the view that the government should fill vacant positions in the military without compromising on standards



QUOTE
 
(Rahul Gandhi’s) individual destiny is enmeshed in the destiny of his party, and the destiny of his party in turn is argued to be linked with the very destiny of India
 
Sugata Srinivasaraju, author of Strange Burdens: The Politics and Predicaments of Rahul Gandhi

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Chasing Cheetah, growth in the IT sector, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Weakness behind support, managing the rivers & more

Best of BS Opinion: The real India story, Japan's 'no bags' travel, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Dharavi ambitions, Contradictions abound, and more

Best of BS Opinion: G20's sticking points, combating air pollution, & more

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 6:31 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story