Best of BS Opinion: Weakness behind support, managing the rivers & more

Top bankers’ retirement age, how firms can stay agile with more credit, and why vegan foods are useful. This is what we have today

Tamal Bandyopadhyay : The extension of the tenure of whole-time directors of nationalised banks to 10 years is fine, but why can’t the retirement age be extended to 70 a la private banks?

Many Indian firms need more leverage, says Ajay Shah . Being near zero debt is often not optimal

Surinder Sud talks of the usefulness and popularity of vegan foods

top edit says the fundamental reason for the rush to provide support to larger sections of the population is the Indian state's inability to create decent jobs.

second edit, as India's megacities grow, better ways of dealing with flash floods — increasingly common in the era of global warming — must be developed.

One thing that stays most in my memory is his (singer Mukesh’s) humility and down-to-earth nature, despite being such a famous man and a legend. It was not an act he was putting on. It came naturally to him.

Son and singer Nitin Mukesh on his father’s birth centenary