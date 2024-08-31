Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS opinion: 'Caste' constant in Haryana, On Buddha's trail, more

Best of BS opinion: 'Caste' constant in Haryana, On Buddha's trail, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

As candidate selection for the Haryana Assembly elections gathers pace — the state goes to the polls on October 1 and nominations close on September 12 — some trends are interesting.
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The slights and hurt in Haryana polls. What it is like to be among entrenched powers in government. Experiences in Bodhgaya. And the innovative aspect of microfinance. Today’s reading

Aditi Phadnis looks at the “caste” constant in the impending Haryana elections -- non-Jats and Jats. And also the ways in which matters concerning farmers and wrestlers can affect the outcome.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Chintan Girish Modi writes: Speaking of gender, the government can make up for a glaring absence in Bodhgaya. The 80-feet Great Buddha Statue, which is not far from the Mahabodhi Temple Complex, is surrounded by sculptures of the Buddha’s 10 principal disciples during his lifetime. However, there is no visible public acknowledgement of the earliest Buddhist nuns. 

On lateral entry into the civil services, Sandeep Goyal says the ground needs to be tilled before the seeds are planted.

Antara Haldar: Mainstream economics has ignored microfinance, from which it has a thing or two to learn

QUOTE

More From This Section

Best of BS opinion: Tax-reform dilemmas, ring-fencing a challenge

Best of BS Opinion: Simplifying GST, trade imbalance, defending status quo

Best of BS Opinion: Tale of 2 decisions, unsafe at any place and more

Best of BS Opinion: Regression to mean or momentum?, A middle path, more

Best of BS Opinion: Why SBI should get Navratna/Maharatna status, more

 
If Indian women can become chief executive officer of Pepsi and run banks, why should women lawyers working in law firms not be brought into the judiciary?
 
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Lateral entry is no panacea: Political turbulence hits govt's move

Premium

On the Buddha's trail: Bodhgaya's transformation must prioritise locals

Premium

Caste remains a crucial factor in Haryana's candidate selection process

Who speaks for Bangladesh Hindus? This necessitates raising questions

Insights and social preferences: What microfinance can teach economists

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated ContentCaste politicsBuddha

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story