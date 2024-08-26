Best of BS Opinion: Why SBI should get Navratna/Maharatna status, more

A new era in banking, and policies as a guide in certain circumstances
Tamal Bandyopadhyay says the new State Bank of India chairman faces the task of maintaining the bank’s stock-market momentum. The outgoing chairman promised less and delivered more.
Mihir S Sharma looks at three polities to explore the question if policy matters. When they do, they redefine one and one’s party.
Debashis Basu makes a case for bank fixed deposits, which, he says, are better than having money in debt mutual funds.
More From This SectionWe have always emphasised that we want the caste census ... It will ensure that the government has correct numbers. However, I do not want the figures of the census to come out in public.
Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan