Best of BS Opinion: Why SBI should get Navratna/Maharatna status, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

SBI, state bank of india
Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma
Uddalok Bhattacharya Delhi
Aug 26 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
A new era in banking, and policies as a guide in certain circumstances

Tamal Bandyopadhyay says the new State Bank of India chairman faces the task of maintaining the bank’s stock-market momentum. The outgoing chairman promised less and delivered more. 

Mihir S Sharma looks at three polities to explore the question if policy matters. When they do, they redefine one and one’s party.

Debashis Basu makes a case for bank fixed deposits, which, he says, are better than having money in debt mutual funds.

 
QUOTE

We have always emphasised that we want the caste census ... It will ensure that the government has correct numbers. However, I do not want the figures of the census to come out in public.
 
Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan
First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

