Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Tale of 2 decisions, unsafe at any place and more

Best of BS Opinion: Tale of 2 decisions, unsafe at any place and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Mothballing the lateral-entry scheme and launching the modified pension plan show how governance style can make a difference
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Contrasting responses to two government decisions, and tasks involved in skilling. Reading for today.

A K Bhattacharya: Mothballing the lateral-entry scheme and launching the modified pension plan show how governance style can make a difference. Read here

The cause of social justice is best served by re-imagining vocational education, says Rama Bijapurkar. And the private sector should not be the only one responsible for it. Read here

The first edit says the new platform of the central bank will improve access to credit. It will ensure getting information digitally from various sources. The second edit says the Hema Committee report on Kerala’s film industry is a wakeup call for women.

It is not a rollback ... it is different from the OPS (Old Pension Scheme) and NPS (National Pension System). It is a new package.
 
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
BS Opinion

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

