Best of BS Opinion: Simplifying GST, trade imbalance, defending status quo

A group of state ministers working on potential changes to the goods and services tax (GST) system has indicated that, for now, they (the ministers) plan to retain the current structure. Even though discussions are on and no decision has been taken yet, some members of the group have reasoned that since the GST system has stabilised, it may not be a good idea to disturb it. In this context, our lead editorial notes that there are strong reasons why the group must contemplate ways to simplify the GST structure.