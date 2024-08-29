Best of BS Opinion: Simplifying GST, trade imbalance, defending status quo

A group of state ministers working on potential changes to the goods and services tax (GST) system has indicated that, for now, they (the ministers) plan to retain the current structure. Even though discussions are on and no decision has been taken yet, some members of the group have reasoned that since the GST system has stabilised, it may not be a good idea to disturb it. In this context, our lead editorial notes that there are strong reasons why the group must contemplate ways to simplify the GST structure. Read here
In other views
There is an inextricable link between investment and trade in a GVC world. It would be a fallacy to believe that FDI from China will help reduce imports from it, writes Amita Batra. Read here
Economists Barry Eichengreen and Poonam Gupta argue that, for most part, inflation targeting has been successful. Inflation has declined, both compared to previous years and relative to other countries. Read here
Quote
"Today, we mark a momentous occasion— #10YearsOfJanDhan. Congratulations to all the beneficiaries and compliments to all those who worked to make this scheme a success. Jan Dhan Yojana has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion and giving dignity to crores of people, especially women, youth, and the marginalised communities."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi