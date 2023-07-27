Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Challenging environment, Disney's struggle, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Challenging environment, Disney's struggle, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
International Monetary Fund (Photo: Bloomberg)

Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Global economic uncertainty has somewhat receded over the past few months, but the outlook for the foreseeable future remains weak. The International Monetary Fund’s July update of the World Economic Outlook, released on Tuesday, increased the global growth projection for 2023 by 0.2 percentage points to 3 per cent. In this context, our lead editorial notes that the policy focus in India should firmly be on improving medium-term growth potential in an unsupportive global economic environment. Read here


In other views:

India must overcome the lag in its trade policy and incorporate necessary flexibilities in its negotiating approach to take full advantage of the free trade agreements, writes Amita Batra. Read here

Disney and Sony’s journeys in India have been a study in contrast, where one thrives while the other, despite owning a large profitable business, is looking for an exit, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read here

Quote
 
“Delhi gets a modern and futuristic International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre, which will boost conference tourism in India, thus bringing people from all over the world. The economic and tourism related benefits of the centre will also be multifold.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Topics :BS OpinionCurated ContentBS Special

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

