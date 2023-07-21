Best of BS Opinion: Dharavi ambitions, Contradictions abound, and more

As part of this exercise, he explained how he would overcome the enormous challenges of rehabilitating 650,000 inhabitants without disrupting their livelihoods. Many of his suggestions pressed the right buttons in terms of upskilling and data centres, creating virtual marketplaces and so on.
These offers may sound reassuring but they up the stakes in terms of implementing a project that has eluded the state government since 2008. Though Mr Adani has a track record of good project execution across the group, Dharavi could take that challenge to a whole new level, the top edit points out. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
₹1499₹1799
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.