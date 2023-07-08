Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: China's loss of momentum, rebuilding a bridge too far

Best of BS Opinion: China's loss of momentum, rebuilding a bridge too far

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 6:35 AM IST
Contemporary history, Punjab politics, artificial intelligence in the Roman Catholic sphere, and a recreated Dickensian world --- for today

This week, T N Ninan writes China can bounce back from its relatively weak economic performance. But the old idea that it will surpass the US needs to be revised.

Aditi Phadnis gives a detailed picture of the politics of the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP in Punjab

Artificial intelligence impersonating humans? Or becoming human? Sandeep Goyal answers why the Pope is getting involved in artificial intelligence.

Radhika Oberoi: Even though Demon Copperhead is an abysmal sketch of childhood, foster care, and child services, the novel is often bathed in a tranquil light. 

The DMK government appointed aspirants of all castes as priests to prevent social ostracism. Even the Madras High Court has ruled in favour of appointing people of all castes as temple priests provided they are well trained.
 
-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 6:35 AM IST

