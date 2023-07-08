Best of BS Opinion: China's loss of momentum, rebuilding a bridge too far

The DMK government appointed aspirants of all castes as priests to prevent social ostracism. Even the Madras High Court has ruled in favour of appointing people of all castes as temple priests provided they are well trained.
