Best of BS Opinion: Consolidation demands, outreach at Hiroshima & more

\r\n\tThe future of the probe into movements in Adani stocks, what has come out of the G7 summit, and the insurance industry supporting growth --- this is what we have today\r\n\r\n\r\n\tDebashis Basu: The Adani stock price saga will pass into public memory as one of those matters that simply escaped being nailed down. Read here\r\n\r\n\r\n\tMihir S Sharma: A more nuanced vision of the future of supply chains and economic security has emerged from the G7 summit. Read here\r\n\r\n\r\n\tTamal Bandyopadhyay: As the insurance industry swells, India will have a decent corpus of long-term funds to support infrastructure building and the government\u0026rsquo;s borrowing programme\r\n\r\n\r\n\tThe first edit sounds a note of warning about India\u0026rsquo;s high debt and high interest rates coming in the way of supporting growth though capex. The second edit lauds the prime minister\u0026rsquo;s role in Hiroshima\r\n\r\n\r\n\t\r\n\t\tQUOTE\r\n\t\r\n\t\t\u0026nbsp;\r\n\t\r\n\t\tIt will not be constitutionally correct for the Prime Minister to inaugurate the new building of Parliament \u0026hellip; It is the President who alone can summon Parliament.\r\n\t\r\n\t\t\u0026nbsp;\r\n\t\r\n\t\tFormer Union minister Anand Sharma\r\n