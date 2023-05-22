Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Consolidation demands, outreach at Hiroshima & more

Best of BS Opinion: Consolidation demands, outreach at Hiroshima & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
May 21 2023
The future of the probe into movements in Adani stocks, what has come out of the G7 summit, and the insurance industry supporting growth --- this is what we have today
Debashis Basu: The Adani stock price saga will pass into public memory as one of those matters that simply escaped being nailed down. Read here

Mihir S Sharma: A more nuanced vision of the future of supply chains and economic security has emerged from the G7 summit. Read here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: As the insurance industry swells, India will have a decent corpus of long-term funds to support infrastructure building and the government’s borrowing programme

The first edit sounds a note of warning about India’s high debt and high interest rates coming in the way of supporting growth though capex. The second edit lauds the prime minister’s role in Hiroshima
QUOTE
 
It will not be constitutionally correct for the Prime Minister to inaugurate the new building of Parliament … It is the President who alone can summon Parliament.
 
Former Union minister Anand Sharma

First Published: May 22 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

