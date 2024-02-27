Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Consumption shift, Emperor's new clothes & more

Best of BS Opinion: Consumption shift, Emperor's new clothes & more

Rajesh Kumar

Feb 27 2024
The government last week released some findings from the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that there is a need to increase the frequency of such surveys. Consumption patterns are changing fast enough that policymakers need more rapid and granular data in order to make the right decisions.  Read here

Deep-fake poses a monumental threat to the 2024 general elections. If left unchecked, the 2024 elections may be infamously remembered as the election of deep-fakes, writes former defence secretary Ajay Kumar Read here

At the heart of Paytm’s slide lies the abject failure of its Super App strategy, writes Indrajit Gupta. Read here

“I want to tell youngsters that their dreams are my resolve. Your dreams and hard work and my resolve are a guarantee of Viksit Bharat.”
 

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

