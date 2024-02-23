Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The Nato conundrum, recalibrating spend, and more

Best of BS Opinion: The Nato conundrum, recalibrating spend, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Kanika Datta

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches on February 24 but all eyes in Kiev, Moscow, and Brussels, headquarters of the European Union (EU) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato), will be focused on the US presidential election in November. Fears of a Trump victory raises the spectre of a US withdrawal from Nato, a move that could significantly alter the established post-war balance of power and spell bad news for Ukraine, the top edit points out. Read it here

In other views:

Ajay Chibber says many countries have reduced corruption over time, and India should too Read it here

The second edit explains how a recent RBI research paper on ‘development expenditure” redefines the capex-revenue debate. Read it here

Vandana Gombar assesses the future of electric mobility and low carbon technologies Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘It will be Modi Hai Toh Namumkin Hai’
 
Sharad Pawar

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

