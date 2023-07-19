Best of BS Opinion: Tackling poverty, food insecurity returns, and more

India has recorded an impressive decline in the level of multidimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-20. Some 135 million Indians have exited multidimensional poverty, a comprehensive measure that goes beyond measuring income to include access to health, education and living standards. This should be welcomed, the top edit argues, but the improvement should not divert attention from impending challenges such as regional differences, socio-political tensions, the quality of education and the creation of quality jobs. Read it here

Shyam Saran explains why China could be staring at the start of a deflationary phase similar to the one Japan experienced in the early 1990s.



The second edit says the end of the Black Sea Grain Initiative could spell trouble for efforts to diminish world hunger.

Jayant Sinha writes that India can thrive on transformative opportunities in AI, battery technology, nuclear fusion and manufacturing growth for sustainable prosperity.

‘We’re aware of differences between some of us at state level; these are not ideological’



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the opposition unity conclave