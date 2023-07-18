Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Enhancing disclosures, misplaced interest, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Enhancing disclosures, misplaced interest, and more

Kanika Datta

Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 6:15 AM IST
A Sebi circular last week clarified certain amendments to the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations concerning the disclosure of material events in family-run firms. Given the breadth of the details required this could cover almost any arrangement between members of promoter families. Though the exercise may involve a degree of subjectivity, early disclosures of family agreement will improve transparency by giving other shareholders a chance to review their holdings and valuations of the impacted businesses, the top edit points out. Read it here

In other views:
 
Nitin Desai says a transition to climate-friendly development requires global transfers to be tailored to each nation’s specific needs.

Vinayak Chatterjee describes how small modular reactors will refresh India’s nuclear strategy. Read it here

The second edit explains why the government’s proposal to take equity in domestic chip design firms is impractical. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘The Enforcement Directorate has joined the poll campaign’

M K Stalin on ED raid on TN cabinet minister

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

Next Story