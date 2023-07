Best of BS Opinion: Enhancing disclosures, misplaced interest, and more

A Sebi circular last week clarified certain amendments to the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations concerning the disclosure of material events in family-run firms. Given the breadth of the details required this could cover almost any arrangement between members of promoter families. Though the exercise may involve a degree of subjectivity, early disclosures of family agreement will improve transparency by giving other shareholders a chance to review their holdings and valuations of the impacted businesses, the top edit points out. Read it here