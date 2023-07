Best of BS Opinion: A qualified success, ignore geopolitics, and more

The optics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day to France last week were superb but in terms of hard gains the brilliance of the occasion was dimmed by the absence of a widely anticipated announcement on 26 Rafale Navy jets and three Scorpene submarines. Despite the positive tonality and deeper geopolitical ties of the Indo-French communiques, compared to the notable achievements of Mr Modi’s US visit, the visit to France was, at best, a qualified success, the top edit says. Read it here