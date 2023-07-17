Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: A qualified success, ignore geopolitics, and more

Best of BS Opinion: A qualified success, ignore geopolitics, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
The optics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day to France last week were superb but in terms of hard gains the brilliance of the occasion was dimmed by the absence of a widely anticipated announcement on 26 Rafale Navy jets and three Scorpene submarines. Despite the positive tonality and deeper geopolitical ties of the Indo-French communiques, compared to the notable achievements of Mr Modi’s US visit, the visit to France was, at best, a qualified success, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:

Mihir Sharma says to make India’s G20 presidency a success, leaders must narrow their focus. Read it here

Debashis Basu highlights the perils of banks’ digital push without focusing on customer safety. Read it here

The second edit explains why the Railways needs to ensure greater transparency in financial decisions and strategic priorities. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
"Our philosophy on Gen AI is to go slow, so that we can move fast"Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

