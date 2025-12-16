Best of BS Opinion: China must find political will to rebalance economy

the autobiography of former chess prodigy and the current Chief Chess Officer of Chess.com Danny Rensch is searing in its honesty, and also very funny in parts, writes Devangshu Datta. The book offers an insider’s perspective on how a game that’s been around for a millennia became a leading e-sport. As a result, it is authentic in its depiction of the evolution of the sport: with zero technical chess content, the book looks at the personalities and the ecosystem. Given the profanity that laces the book, it feels like Rensch was describing his life to a therapist in an act of catharsis. Which is not so surprising, given that Rensch, a former alcoholic, wrenched himself free from the bizarre cult he grew up in - how he went from there to being Chief Chess Officer is the rest of the story.