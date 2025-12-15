Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Energy bets, AI rules and growing market risks

Best of BS Opinion: Energy bets, AI rules and growing market risks

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

illustration: ajaya kumar mohanty
Illustration: ajaya kumar mohanty
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 6:17 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Cabinet’s clearance of the Atomic Energy Bill is a decisive shift in India’s nuclear strategy. The proposed SHANTI Bill opens plant operations to private players, allows up to 49 per cent private and foreign investment, and eases liability norms that have long deterred investment. With nuclear power positioned as a steady low-carbon alternative to coal, the move reflects the government’s recognition of the limits of renewables alone in meeting long-term energy demand, highlights our first editorial. Small modular reactors sit at the centre of this push, but financing, safety oversight and public trust now become the hard tests that will determine whether ambition translates into capacity on the ground. 
Our second editorial examines a contentious proposal from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on generative AI and copyright. The working paper backs compulsory royalties after commercialisation, collected and distributed by government-appointed bodies, while rejecting opt-outs for creators and mandatory disclosure of training datasets. As critics from both tech firms and content creators warn, India risks becoming a global outlier with a framework that satisfies neither side. 
Writing on the macro outlook, Sonal Varma argues that India could enter a Goldilocks 2026 despite a turbulent 2025. Growth surprised on the upside, inflation stayed below target, and prudent macro management helped absorb shocks from tariffs, capital outflows and currency pressure. With reforms, easing financial conditions and disinflation in place, GDP growth near 7 per cent and inflation around 3.6 per cent look achievable. However, the Reserve Bank of India is expected to remain cautious, delivering only limited further rate cuts. 
And in his column, Debashis Basu cautions that headline indices are hiding uncomfortable truths. Retail portfolios loaded with small and mid-caps have lagged even as the Nifty and Sensex hit records. He also questions the link between GDP growth and earnings, stressing that valuations, not narratives, drive returns. With high valuations and weak profits, he argues that assumptions need resetting. History offers sobering examples for investors today especially. 
Finally, Aditi Phadnis reviews Anand Teltumbde’s latest book, The Caste Con Census, which engages with a sharp critique of the caste census. Drawing on Ambedkar and colonial history, Teltumbde argues that counting caste hardens identities rather than dismantling hierarchy. He is sceptical that data can deliver justice and warns of renewed conflict. 
Stay tuned!

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: A sinking ship and a crew mesmerised by the stars above

Best of BS Opinion: When small clues expose larger systemic drift

Best of BS Opinion: Sparks of growth but mounting shadows of strain

Best of BS Opinion: When the tents collapse and the beasts run free

Best of BS Opinion: When oversight blinks, small cracks turn dangerous

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 6:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story